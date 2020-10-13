Sioux City man arrested for damaging Hard Rock windows

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested for damaging windows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino early Monday.
According to court documents, around 1:06 a.m., Nathan Ouren, 28, was told he wasn’t allowed in the Hard Rock Casino because he had no identification.
Authorities said Ouren left the casino after being denied entry, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and broke two windows at the casino by swinging the fire extinguisher into them.
Hard Rock’s security staff estimate the windows to cost $1,000 each.
Ouren was charged with second-degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
