Sioux City man arrested for damaging Hard Rock windows

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested for damaging windows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino early Monday.

According to court documents, around 1:06 a.m., Nathan Ouren, 28, was told he wasn’t allowed in the Hard Rock Casino because he had no identification.

Authorities said Ouren left the casino after being denied entry, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and broke two windows at the casino by swinging the fire extinguisher into them.

Hard Rock’s security staff estimate the windows to cost $1,000 each.

Ouren was charged with second-degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

