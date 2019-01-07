Sioux City man arrested for causing damage to business
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A Sioux City man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly created a mess in a Sioux City business and assaulted an officer.
Cesar Rodriguez, 31, of Sioux City, was charged with serious assault on an officer and second-degree criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Rodriguez was allegedly at a Family Dollar at the 1400 block of Jackson Street Sunday around 5:50 p.m.
When an employee refused to let his friend look at a locked phone case, he allegedly became angry and began pouring alcohol on the floor. Court documents said that he then grabbed a display case and knocking items out, before then throwing a partial beer can at the employee.
Responding to the scene, officers allegedly had to restrain Rodriguez as he struggled. While at a hospital for a breathalyzer test, Rodriquez allegedly headbutted an officer in the thigh.
The store had to close early to clean up of the mess, costing the business an estimated $2,500.
Rodriguez is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $6,000.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
