Sioux City man arrested for car thefts after found asleep in stolen car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was taken into custody on several counts of car theft after police say they found him sleeping in a stolen car.

According to a release, Jacob W. Monell, 33, was charged with two counts of first-degree theft, three counts of operating without owner’s consent, and one count of third-degree burglary to a motor vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen car on August 22 in the 1600 block of S. Helen St. While

investigating the matter, one of the owners of the car located it in the 400 block of Douglas Street at about 7:57 am with Monell asleep in the backseat.

Monell was taken into custody and detectives developed information that connected him to a truck stolen from the 2000 block of 31st Street Ct. during the early morning hours of August 10. The truck was later located with parts removed and contents of the truck missing.

The investigation also found that Monell took a truck from the 400 block of West 3rd Street after finding the keys on the ground during the overnight hours of August 21. The truck was later located.

Monell then stole another vehicle from the 3000 block of Euclid Avenue and removed parts in the early morning hours of August 22.

A vehicle parked in the ramp in the 400 block of Jones was also burglarized on August 22 by Monell.

Monell is currently booked in the Woodbury County Jail.

