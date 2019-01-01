Sioux City man arrested for buying cologne with counterfeit bill

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A Sioux City man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly using a counterfeit bill to buy cologne.

Jackson Seaton, 43, of Sioux City, was charged with seven counts of forgery, a class D felony.

According to court documents, Seaton was at Ulta Beauty on Sunnybrook Drive in Sioux City Friday around 6:40 p.m.

While there, he allegedly bought a $68 bottle of Armani Code cologne using a counterfeit $100 bill.

Seaton was arrested Saturday around 10:20 a.m. Officers found two $100 bills and four $50 bills in his jacket pocket. He is alleged to have known that the bills were counterfeit.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $10,000.