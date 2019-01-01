Sioux City man arrested for buying cologne with counterfeit bill
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A Sioux City man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly using a counterfeit bill to buy cologne.
Jackson Seaton, 43, of Sioux City, was charged with seven counts of forgery, a class D felony.
According to court documents, Seaton was at Ulta Beauty on Sunnybrook Drive in Sioux City Friday around 6:40 p.m.
While there, he allegedly bought a $68 bottle of Armani Code cologne using a counterfeit $100 bill.
Seaton was arrested Saturday around 10:20 a.m. Officers found two $100 bills and four $50 bills in his jacket pocket. He is alleged to have known that the bills were counterfeit.
He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $10,000.
