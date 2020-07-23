Sioux City man arrested for buying car with counterfeit bills

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been arrested after allegedly using counterfeit money to purchase a vehicle.

According to a court document, Trenton Harris, 20, was buying a Chevy Cavalier on July 12 and counted 11 $100 dollar bills from an envelope in front of the victim before putting the money back in and handing it to the victim. The victim took the envelope without looking at the money.

On July 20, it was discovered that all 11 bills were counterfeit and had a fake serial number and other symbols on the back.

Officers made contact with Harris on July 21 at the 600 block of Iowa Street in Sioux City. Harris claimed the bills he used were from a friend and listed three other people who could vouch for him, but no one could attest to his claim.

Officials said the front bumper of the Cavalier was found to be spray painted yellow to hide the fact it had a different color bumper than the rest of the car.

Harris was arrested and charged with third-degree theft and forgery. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $2,500.

