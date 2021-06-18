Sioux City man broke into home, threw brick at victim, court docs say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) arrested a man who allegedly broke into a home and threw a brick at his victim.

According to court documents, around 5:08 a.m. on Thursday, Sergio Garcia-Rodriguez, 26, of Sioux City, approached the victim’s home on the 2300 block of S Royce Street. Garcia-Rodriguez took a piece of the retaining wall and hit the victims car with it, causing a large dent on the trunk.

Garcia-Rodriguez then used the same brick to break a portion of the glass window and forcefully entered the victim’s home, where there were three people inside. He then threw the brick at the victim once he was inside the home.



Garcia-Rodriguez was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.