Sioux City man arrested for breaking into home, arming self with knives

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police arrested a Sioux City man Sunday after he allegedly broke into a home and armed himself with two knives.

Officers were called to a residence on the 3600 block of Jackson Street in Sioux City Sunday around 12:45 a.m. for a report of a man throwing rocks at the residence and parked vehicle. The suspect left by the time they arrived.

While at the scene on the 3700 block of Jones Street, the suspect 39-year-old Jacob Rocha yelled at officers. As officers approached, he ran back inside. A woman at a house across the street then told officers that Rocha broke into her house.

Court documents said that Rocha broke through the residence through the kitchen door, damaging the frame as he pushed through. He allegedly grabbed two steak knives in the kitchen as he walked toward the woman. When she yelled at him to leave, he threw the knives down and left.

Damage to the residence door was estimated at $50. the parked vehicle had the front windshield cracked and passenger door dented. Damage was estimated to be worth $3000 and $400, respectively.

Rocha was arrested Sunday and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree burglary, a class B felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

