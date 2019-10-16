Sioux City man arrested for breaking into cars at WIT, stealing skid loader

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man is in jail after allegedly breaking into cars and stealing items and then later stealing a skid loader Friday.

According to court documents, Jose Villiafan-Garcia, 27, drove a stolen truck to a parking lot at Western Iowa Tech Community College on Friday around 2:50 a.m. He then allegedly broke into a vehicle by smashing the back window with a fire extinguisher. He then stole a subwoofer.

Villiafan-Garcia reportedly broke into a second vehicle through a rear hatch and stole another subwoofer as well as an impact driver and a vacuum. Before leaving the parking lot, he allegedly took a bike from a bike rack in front of the residences.

Documents said that the burglaries and thefts were recorded on security footage.

Friday around 9:40, officers received a report of a stolen Bobcat Skidloader worth about $30,000. Security footage from Hy-Vee on Gordon Drive reportedly saw Villiafan-Garcia driving the skid loader. Police also found skid marks from the skid loader in the parking lot.

Villiafan-Garcia was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. He was also charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of fourth-degree theft. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a bond of $15,000.