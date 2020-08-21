Sioux City man arrested for boat heist at Missouri River Boat Club

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested after authorities said he stole a boat.

According to court documents, Jordan Case, 23, was on the dock at the Missouri River Boat Club the night of August 9, when he got on a boat and then drove it upriver. Case then allegedly landed the boat before stripping it clean, including the motor.

Case later tried to sell the motor, documents say.

The boat and motor are worth a combined value of $10,000.

The boat was later found, but missing the motor. Also missing from the boat was a depth finder and miscellaneous fishing equipment.

Case was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $10,000.

