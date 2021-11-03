Sioux City man arrested for beating victim with bat, stealing backpack

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday for an October robbery when he allegedly beat a man with a bat.

According to court documents, a man was walking down the street around 4:35 a.m. on Oct. 20 when he was confronted by Thomas White, 37, and another man, who then chased the victim back to his apartment complex.

Surveillance video shows the victim making it to the front doors and then being kicked by the second man and falling. White is then seen hitting the victim in the head with a bat while the second man stomps on the victim. The victim said the other man told White to take the victim’s backpack as they were walking away. Documents state surveillance footage also shows White taking the backpack and his hat.

As a result of the attack, the victim needed eight staples on the top of his head and another four staples for a cut on the back. He also suffered a concussion.

Tuesday around 3:20 p.m., police took white into custody for the above robbery. During that time, officers said they found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in White’s coat pocket. Officers also found two small baggies weighing 1.56 grams of a substance that field-tested positive as methamphetamine.

White was arrested for first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office on a $12,000 bond.