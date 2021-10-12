Sioux City man arrested for attempting to sell stolen motorcycle

SMITHLAND, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities arrested a Sioux City man who was allegedly planning to sell a stolen motorcycle over the weekend.

According to the court document, deputies received a tip around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon that Mark Jacobson, 42, of Sioux City, was in Sloan attempting to sell a stolen motorcycle.

Officials were alerted on the way to Sloan that Jacobson was on his way to Smithland to meet another person who would be buying the motorcycle. Deputies found Jacobson standing next to the motorcycle at Green Acres Greenhouse located outside of Smithland.

When authorities questioned Jacobson, they said he admitted to possessing the vehicle for about a month to a month and a half, knowing it was stolen. He also claimed he kept it in a storage unit during that time. He planned to sell it to someone he was supposed to meet near Dow City.

Jacobson said he allegedly purchased the motorcycle from a guy outside a Sioux City business for $500 and was going to sell it for the same price.

The motorcycle originally belonged to a woman and was valued at $11,000, according to the victim’s insurance company.

Jacobson was arrested for first-degree theft, and he is currently on parole for similar crimes due to his history of thefts and burglaries. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.