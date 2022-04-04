SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man is in jail on multiple charges including attempted murder after a Sunday night shooting incident and pursuit.

Sioux City police received a 911 call at 10:40 p.m. from a woman saying her boyfriend pointed a gun at her head before then shooting it next to her head in the 1200 block of West 3rd Street. She then tried to run for help while her boyfriend, later identified as Augustin Sanchez Jr. 35, of Sioux City, chased her while still having the gun.

Sanchez Jr. then fled the scene in his vehicle, the release states. Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but he led officers in a pursuit.

He later crashed his vehicle in the 4000 block of Jackson Street where officers took him into custody and found the gun.

Sanchez Jr. received medical for minor injuries and was then arrested. He was charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and other traffic charges. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident.