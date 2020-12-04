Sioux City man arrested for assaulting nurse

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested for injuring a nurse while being treated.

According to court documents, Vincent Jones, 32, was found unconscious Thursday and taken to MercyOne hospital in Sioux City around 12:50 p.m. As he was being treated, Jones woke up and allegedly punched a nurse in the face and the nose.

Ten staff members worked to control Jones until he was sedated.

The victim had marks but didn’t require medical attention.

After Jones was treated and released, he was arrested. Jones was charged with aggravated assault. He was also arrested on a warrant for fifth-degree theft. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $1,800.