Sioux City man arrested for assaulting man with cane, causing serious injuries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been arrested for assaulting another man with a cane and causing serious injuries.

Sioux City police received a 911 call Monday around 10:35 a.m. about a man that had been assaulted at his apartment. Upon arrival, officers saw the victim with multiple head and facial injuries.

The victim told police that Michael Flowers, 40, assaulted him with his fists and a walking cane. Court documents said police found a bloody cane in the area.

During a follow-up interview on Tuesday, the victim told officers that Flowers and his girlfriend entered their apartment unannounced and wanted a ride to a hotel. The victim refused and was then assaulted.

As a result of the assault, the victim was given 36 staples on the back of his head, has a broken orbital bone, a broken nose, and is suffering from a brain bleed.

Flowers was found Wednesday around 3:15 a.m. and taken into custody. He denied any involvement.

Flowers was charged with second-degree assault and willful injury causing serious injury, both class C felonies. He was also charged with an unrelated violation of a no-contact order. Flowers was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $22,000.