SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after assaulting a woman and causing damage to her car.

According to court documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Pedro Toledo was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly used a beer bottle to break the passenger window and the windshield of a woman’s vehicle.

The documents stated that Toledo grabbed the woman’s neck causing abrasions, and she cut her fingers on some of the broken glass.

The documents specified that the damage that Toledo allegedly caused to the vehicle was estimated at $1,000.

Toledo was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and aggravated domestic assault causing injury.