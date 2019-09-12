Sioux City man arrested for armed robbery of convenience store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday night for robbing a convenience store.

The Sioux City Police Department said a robbery was reported at Sarg’s Mini Mart, 1545 Indian Hills Drive Tuesday night around 6:10 p.m. They said a man wearing a mask pointed a rifle at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Noah Angel Pineda of Sioux City, then fled the store on foot.

Officers found Pineda in the area of 33rd and Morgan Street running into a wooded area. They later apprehended him with the use of a K9.

The police recovered the stolen money and also found the gun used in the robbery.

Pineda was charged with first-degree robbery. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and being held on a bond of $78,000. He is also being held on two counts of probation violation.

The police are investigating whether the Tuesday night robbery is related to other robberies that have occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ryan Denney at 712-279-6365 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).