SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly throwing a 14-month-old at a couch, causing injuries that needed to be treated at a local hospital.

Devon Montegomery

According to court documents, at around 1:17 p.m. Devon Montegomery, 21, of Sioux City, allegedly grabbed the 14-month-old victim by the neck and threw them an estimated five to eight feet at a couch.

Montegomery also allegedly hit the victim in the head with a pillow and covered the juvenile’s mouth, blocking their airway, when the child started to cry, documents said.

Documents said that the victim had visible red marks on their head and had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident was caught on security camera, according to documents, and Montegomery admitted to the incident in a post-Miranda interview.

Montegomery is the victim’s father, documents said, and was the primary caretaker at the time of the incident.

Montegomery faces two counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a class D felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 17.