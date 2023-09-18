NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been for arrested allegedly strangling a woman until she became unconscious, according to the Norfolk Police Division (NPD).

In a release, NPD said that they were contacted by a woman who said she had been assaulted and needed a rescue unit. The woman made the call from a business’s lobby.

Officials said that the woman told them that she had been assaulted and strangled multiple times the night before, being strangled until she was unconscious at one point.

The day she made the report, she told officials that she had again been choked and had her head slammed against a wall. The suspect also tried to keep her from leaving the room.

The woman told officials that she had been assaulted by Jayson Blakey, 30, of Sioux City. Offices made contact with Blakey and arrested him for assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment, and for a protection order violation.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Blakely was first housed at the Norfolk City Jail before later being transferred to the Madison County Jail.