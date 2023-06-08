SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested this week for alleged sexual crimes against two teenage girls.

Kevin Johnson, 48, of Sioux City is accused of procuring alcohol and having “relations” with one teenager and inappropriately touching another teen.

On May 29, Johnson is accused of entering the bedroom of a house he did not have permission to enter and getting into bed with a 14-year-old victim. While he was in bed with the alleged victim, officers say that he touched the victim inappropriately. He also asked the victim to perform a sexual act on him.

The victim was able to tell Johnson they needed to use the restroom and left him alone. Johnson allegedly followed the victim up the stairs and then left the house.

In this case, Johnson is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and first-degree burglary.

In the second case, Johson is alleged to have been in a relationship with a 17-year-old. The mother of the teen girl called SCPD concerned her daughter was in a sexual relationship with Johnson.

“The mother gave detectives consent to search a cell phone belonging to (them) that showed the defendant and the victim were involved in a consensual relation, albeit not a very honest one,” the charging document reads.

The alleged 17-year-old victim was interviewed in a child advocacy interview and allegedly she admitted that she had watched “vids” with Johnson. Officers allege that these videos were pornographic in nature and according to the affidavit, the videos were described as “brutal” by the alleged victim.

Johnson also allegedly supplied alcohol to the 17-year-old girl and kept her out late in violation of the Iowa Code and Sioux City Municipal Code. All the instances of the two were allegedly in Johnson’s car in different parts of Sioux City.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond. The public defender’s office has been set to defend him. Johnson’s initial appearance is set for June 16.