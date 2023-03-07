SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been charged with sexual abuse of a juvenile.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Woodbury County District Court, Joseph Bailey, 40, allegedly had sexual interactions multiple times with the victim for about a year, starting around June 20, 2021. The events occurred in Sioux City. The victim told authorities that she was 15 at the time.

Bailey allegedly admitted to the sexual interactions, documents state, but that it didn’t start until the victim was 16-years-old.

Bailey was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 17. A class C felony is punishable with up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $13,660.