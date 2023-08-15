SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested for allegedly pouring hot water on another man and causing severe burns.

According to court documents, the victim went to a relative’s house on July 17 around 8 p.m. The suspect, Brian Henderson, 55, lived at the location, and sometime around 3 a.m., left the room.

Brian Henderson Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Henderson later returned to the room, and the victim recalled hearing his relative say something to the effect of, “Brian, don’t.” The victim turned around to see Henderson allegedly standing behind him holding a pot of hot water. Documents stated the victim tried to get up and run away, but hot water ended up getting poured on him.

The victim had severe burns to his back, chest, butt, and ankle. He ran back to his house. The then went to a local hospital for treatment and was later sent to the burn unit in Lincoln, Neb., according to the documents. He was treated there for several days.

Henderson was arrested Friday and charged with willful injury – causing serious injury, a class C felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 21.