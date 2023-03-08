SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 46-year-old Sioux City man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a co-worker with a gardening tool Tuesday evening.

According to court documents, Charles Mendoza drove up behind the victim and blocked his vehicle from leaving around 5:35 p.m. Police have alleged that video of the incident shows Mendoza getting out of his vehicle and threatening his co-worker with a large knife. That knife was later discovered to be a sharpened gardening spade.

Authorities said that during the confrontation Mendoza struck the victim in the face and slashed him with the spade. The victim also claimed that Mendoza claimed to have a gun in his vehicle and threatened to shoot him.

Documents allege that Mendoza admitted to slashing the victim with the spade when contacted by police and that officers did observe the weapon in his vehicle.

Mendoza is currently charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment. He’s currently held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 17.