Sioux City man arrested for abusing, sexual assaulting his wife

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly assaulting his wife of 18 years, leaving her unconscious in a hospital for 11 days.

According to court documents, on March 20, around 10:30 a.m., the victim was found by her parents naked, unresponsive, and lying on her back, which was covered in bruises, with her arms and legs spread apart.

She was admitted into a local hospital that same day, and on March 31, she awoke in the ICU 11 days after arriving at the hospital.

The victim told authorities that her husband Rodd Young, 63, hit her multiple times in the face and body with his fist, forced her to take pills, and sexually assaulted her.

Officials said on Wednesday, at around 12 p.m., Young was brought to the police station and denied any wrongdoing.

Young is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and domestic abuse assault. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on two separate bonds.

He has a $12,000 bond for the sexual abuse and a court appearance scheduled on April 9 at 9 a.m. Young is also held on a $5,000 bond for the domestic abuse assault, with a court appearance set for April 12 at 9 a.m.