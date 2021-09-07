Sioux City man arrested following pursuit in Dixon County, Neb.

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after he was led authorities on a pursuit in Dixon County Monday morning.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, on Monday around 8:45 a.m., a trooper observed a vehicle speeding on Highway 20 in Dixon County. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, initiating a pursuit.

The vehicle fled on county roads, reaching speeds of 75 miles per hour. The driver then failed to notice signs advising a bridge was out, drove into a construction area, and came to a stop about ten feet from the drop-off of the bridge that was out. The driver was then taken into custody without further incident.

The trooper discovered that there was a woman and two 15-months old children in the getaway vehicle during the pursuit.

The driver, Dawson Emmick, 21, of Sioux City, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, two counts of child abuse/neglect causing no injury, driving while revoked, speeding, and traveling on a closed road. He was booked in Dixon County Jail.