Sioux City man arrested after threatening exgirlfriend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested for aggravated harassment after the victim showed officers calls and text she showed police contact he had with her.

Court documents said the victim told the police on Wednesday that her exboyfriend of two months, Jaimie Orozco, 37, was harassing her. She showed officers that she had 11 missed calls from Tuesday and Wednesday. She also showed officers text messages. The messages from Orozco reportedly asked where the victim went and why she left so early.

In a call, Orozco allegedly said the victim was gonna bring the crazy out of him. He also said he was going to put a .22 to her head.

Wednesday at 9:20 p.m., officers pulled Orozco over at the 1200 block of Grandview Boulevard. They found three .22 caliber live rounds in the center console of the vehicle. He is a convicted felon, so he is not allowed to transport firearms. He also had a suspended license.

Orozco was arrested and charged with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and driving while suspended. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond $10,000.