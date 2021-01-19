Sioux City man arrested for threatening security officers with knife

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Court documents show a Sioux City man was arrested after he threatened security officers.

According to court documents, Mark McCluskey, 45, was outside The Warming Shelter on January 18 at 7:13 a.m. While he was outside, he displayed a knife in a threatening way toward two night patrol security guards. McCluskey then stated that he was going to kill the officers.

McCluskey was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a bond of $2,000.

McCluskey is set to appear in court on January 29 at 9 a.m.