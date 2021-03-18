Sioux City man arrested after stealing $7,000 worth of property

Kelly Scofield.
Photo courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after stealing $7,000 worth of property, including a go-cart, from two locations.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested Kelly Scofield, 42, of Sioux City on Wednesday.

The arrest came from a report of a burglary that occurred at a residential garage in Hospers and another residential property in Granville.

After further investigation, deputies discovered that Scofield stole a go-cart, radio-controlled cars, a dirt bike, and other miscellaneous property from the two locations; the property was valued at approximately $7,000.

Scofield was transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and criminal trespass.

