Sioux City man arrested after soliciting sex from 12-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 46-year-old Sioux City man was arrested over the weekend after police were told the man offered to pay for sex.

According to court documents, a mother told police Sunday that David Massey, of Sioux City, messaged her 12-year-old daughter through Facebook and showed police the messages. She said that Massey offered her daughter $100 to have sex. Authorities say that after learning of the girl’s age, Massey stopped offering money but continued to message inappropriately.

Police later found Massey who confirmed the messages came from him.

Massey was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution, an aggravated misdemeanor. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

