Sioux City man arrested after robbing ex-girlfriend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested over the weekend for two separate incidents.

Officers were called to the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Sioux City Saturday around 12:10 a.m. for a report of theft. When they arrived, a victim told officers that Kiran Cayou, 19, of Sioux City, was upset that the victim was giving Cayou’s ex-girlfriend a ride and tried to pull her from the car. After she refused, Cayou went to the driver’s side and stole the car keys before taking off.

Officer found Cayou and tried to detain him. Cayou reportedly took off running. Police were unable to find him but recovered the keys.

Court documents also said that the next night, Cayou approached his ex-girlfriend Saturday around 11:42 p.m. as she was arriving home from shopping, grabbed her and said she should come with him.

After refusing, Cayou then pushed her on the ground, stealing the victim’s cell phone, and black backpack before taking off. She was not injured.

Officers later found Cayou and the stolen items and arrested him.

Cayou was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. Both charges are class C felonies and are each punishable up to ten years and prison and a $10,000 fine.