Sioux City man arrested after resisting arrest, injuring police

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly resisted and fought law enforcement, causing minor injuries to two officers.

According to court documents, on March 14 around 3:13 p.m. Jesse Helt, 28, was found at 3819 3rd Avenue and had several warrants out of Woodbury County. Authorities told him to come out with his hands up, but Helt fled on foot. Officers tried to take him into custody, but Helt resisted and fought officers, causing two officers to suffer minor injuries.

Documents said Felt tried to stick an officer with a taser probe and was found to have a 5.4-inch knife in his boot. He also had a plastic baggie that had 7.12 grams of meth, two glass pipes, and three syringes with meth residue. He had a previous drug possession conviction of Monona County.

In addition to his warrants, Felt was charged with two counts of assaulting persons in certain occupations, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a dangerous weapon, and interference with official acts. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $6,500 bond.