SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested in Sioux City Monday night after a pursuit that started in South Dakota.

According to court documents, Jose Blanchard-Rosales, 26, of Sioux City, attempted to elude officers from the North Sioux City Police Department around 6 p.m. driving a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup 25 mph over the speed limit.

Blanchard-Rosales entered Iowa on Military Road, crossing the centerline into oncoming traffic, and hit another vehicle head-on before laving the road in the 3700 block, according to documents. He then left the vehicle and allegedly tried to run into a woodland area.

When he was arrested, officers found a small bag containing meth weighing 2.19 grams and a marijuana cigarette weighing 0.60 grams.

Blanchard-Rosales has a suspended driver’s license in the state of Iowa for Non-payment of Iowa Fine, Revoked for Operating While Intoxicated, and Barred for Habitual Offender.

Blanchard-Rosales was charged with felony eluding, driving while license revoked, driving while barred, possession of marijuana-second offense, and possession of methamphetamine-second offense. He also faces a separate charge for driving while barred. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $27,000 bond.