Sioux City man arrested after leading police on I-29 pursuit, crashing in Westside neighborhood

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, North Sioux City officers were pursuing a pickup into Sioux City Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. The pickup had been going nearly 100 mph during the pursuit. The pickup exited Interstate 29 at the Riverside exit, drove onto Wareagle Drive and then east on West 4th Street.

Police said they saw the pickup going about 80 mph in a 35 mph zone on West 4th Street while North Sioux City officers continued their pursuit. Officers stopped the pursuit of the pickup as it entered the West Side neighborhood due to traffic.

An accident was reported shortly after at the 1600 block of West 14th Street, with police saying the truck drove east crossed the center line, and hit a parked vehicle. The parked vehicle then hit a second parked vehicle.

After the crash, the suspect, later identified as Justing Deby, 40, of Sioux City, then fled the scene on foot. Officers found him near West 5th and Myrtle Streets when Derby then ran into an unlocked home. He ran through the home and was then found hiding in a bush near West 4th and Center Streets. Officers then arrested him.

Derby was charged with aggravated eluding, simple eluding, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, speeding, criminal trespass, and driving left of center. The police said more traffic charges are pending as they continue to investigate the incident. Derby is being housed in the Woodbury County Jail while he waits to be seen by a judge.