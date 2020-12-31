Sioux City man arrested after leading police in pursuit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Thursday after authorities said he led them in a pursuit.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, officers tried to make a traffic stop Thursday around 1:52 a.m. of a vehicle reported stolen on Dec. 25. The said the driver, later identified as Ricardo Vital, 29, of Sioux City, led officers on a pursuit through the north side of the city.

Vital later lost control of the vehicle while trying to turn, disabling the vehicle. Vital was then arrested as he left the vehicle.

Vital was charged with second degree theft, felony OWI, felony eluding, reckless driving, driving while barred, and speeding. Vital also had a felony warrant for parole violation.