Sioux City man arrested after knife robbery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has been arrested on charges related to robbing and stabbing a victim.

Darius Hamilton, 21, is charged with first-degree robbery and carrying a weapon after being involved in a physical altercation on July 16 at the 600 block of 13th street.

According to authorities, Hamilton confronted the victim, Mulue Gebregzabher, and asked for cigarettes. When Gebregzabher denied Hamilton any money or cigarettes, Hamilton and his accomplices physically assaulted Gebregzahber.

Hamilton then stabbed the victim, helping him and his accomplices steal personal items such as a cell phone, around $120 in cash, and a wallet, officials said.

Gebregzabher was taken to the hospital and was later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton is currently booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $7,500 bond.