Sioux City man arrested after home invasion with bat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested late Monday night after he allegedly broke into a house just outside Sioux City and threatened the family with a bat.

According to court documents, John Reese, 38, of Sioux City, broke the doors of a home on Benton Avenue and forced his way into the home Monday night just before midnight. Once he entered, he was confronted by the homeowner, who told Reese to leave. Reese allegedly then went threateningly towards the homeowner with a baseball bat. The owner and the family, fearing for their safety, then went to an upstairs room and called 911.

Reese had left but then returned and force his way in again.

Authorities found Reese inside with the baseball bat. He was taken into custody. They report that Reese appeared under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They also found a flask of alcohol on him.

Reese caused about $3,000 of damage to two doors and several windows at the residence.

Reese was arrested and charged with assault while participating in a felony, first-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal mischief, all class D felonies. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $25,000.