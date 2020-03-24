Third person arrested after Sioux City home invasion, assault

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The third person involved in a home invasion, assault and burglary in Sioux City has been arrested by the Sioux City Police Department.

Littlehawk Eagleelk, 35, of Sioux City, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burgalry, assault while participating in a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials said the burglary took place in a Sioux City man’s residence on the 1200 Block of Jones Street at around 8:46 a.m. Sunday.

The victim said a woman and two men entered his residence, hit him in the head with a shotgun and stole several items from him.

Approximately an hour later, 9:55 a.m., police received a shot-fired call in the parking lot of Castle on the Hill Apartments. Upon investigating, officers determined two of the same suspects from the home invasion were involved.

Monday, the third person connected to the burglary, Eagleelk, was found and taken into custody according to officials.

