Sioux City man arrested after forging over $1,400 using grandma’s checks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after allegedly forging over $1,400 using his grandma’s checks.

According to court documents, Zachary Golden, 30, allegedly stole checks from his grandma between the dates of September 30, 2020 and November 11, 2020. He then forged and deposited the checks.

The documents said that Golden used six checks, three from his grandma’s BankFirst account and three Bank of America checks and stole $1,420.

Golden was arrested charged with two counts of third-degree theft, two counts of forgery (checks), driving while barred, and fifth-degree theft. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.