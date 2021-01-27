Sioux City man arrested after forging nearly $5,000 in checks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested for writing nearly $5,000 in checks that didn’t belong to him.

Matthew Peer, 32, of Sioux City, was at 4400 Sergeant Road Tuesday around noon. He was arrested for carrying a weapon and possession of meth, according to court documents. The blade was 5-and-a-quarter inches and was in a homemade sheath attached to his belt.

Peers was also arrested on a 2020 warrant charging him with nine counts of forgery and one count of second-degree theft, all class D felonies. The warrant stems from events in December 2019 in Woodbury County.

Documents state that Peers was captured on surveillance video between December 5 through December 9, 2019, he wrote checks on the account of another person. Checks were written at Bomgaars, Fleet Farm, and Menards for a total of $4,668.49.

The victim’s checkbook had been stolen when his vehicle had been burglarized earlier.

Peers was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $17,000.