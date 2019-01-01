Sioux City man arrested after firing gun at tattoo shop

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A Sioux City man was jailed this weekend after he allegedly fired a gun after arguing with his wife.

Harold Mackey, 52, of Sioux City, was charged with fourth-degree mischief, aggravated domestic abuse and violation of a no contact order.

Court documents said that Mackey and his wife were having an argument at their Sioux City tattoo shop, Black Unicorn Tattoo, on 7th Street Friday around 12:20 p.m.

After his wife walked outside, Mackey allegedly grabbed a rifle and fired it.

She couldn't tell where the gun was aimed at the time it was fired, but Mackey claimed that he didn't fire it in the air. He also admitted to being intoxicated at the time. A preliminary breath test reportedly showed Mackey having a blood alcohol content of 0.143.

While in the hospital waiting for clearance to be admitted to jail, Mackey then allegedly slammed a door into a wall hard enough to create a large hole. The estimated cost of the damage is $300.

Officers confiscated two rifles and a spent shell from the business.

His wife has requested a restraining order against Mackey. On Saturday, he called asking her to bail him out of jail.

Mackey is being held at the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $7,000.