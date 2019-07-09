Sioux City man arrested after fight at trailer court

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested for starting a fight in Sergeant Bluff Monday night.

Authorities were called to a lot residence at the 100 block of 8th Street in Sergeant Bluff Monday around 11 p.m. A witness said that Michael Stewart, 19, of Sioux City, and a woman went to the residence and started a disturbance with the resident before then calling 911. The woman then reportedly ran from the residence.

According to court documents, the officer found Stewart being held down by the two residents of the lot. The officer detained Stewart, who said that his girlfriend said one of the residents threatened her but didn’t say how she was threatened.

The victim told police that Stewart and his girlfriend were at their door and were being verbally aggressive and trying to start a fight. When Stewart allegedly tried to enter the residence, they pushed him back and a fight broke out. While the resident fought with Stewart, his girlfriend allegedly started hitting the resident with a baseball bat.

Authorities noted that Stewart and the victim had fresh wounds and took pictures. They also seized the baseball bat. Stewart was taken to St. Luke’s after medical staff on the scene thought he may have had a concussion before being released to authorities.

Stewart was charged with first-degree attempted burglary and serious assault. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a bond of $10,000.