Sioux City man arrested after eluding police with a suspended driver’s license

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested after eluding officers, at one point going around 80 mph in a 35 mph zone, early Sunday morning.

According to court documents, Alden Miera, 34, was driving in the 1800 block of Casselman Street in Sioux City at 1:09 a.m. on Sunday. When patrol cars attempted to stop Miera in the 3400 block of W. 4th Street, he led officers in a pursuit, driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone on War Eagle Dr. Miera drove about 80 mph in a 35mph in the 1500 block of Riverside Boulevard, and ran a red light at that intersection.

The vehicle Miera eluded police in is not insured. His driver’s license is also suspended in the state of Iowa. Police also found that he possessed about one gram of meth.

Miera was arrested and is charged with eluding, a class D felony, no vehicle insurance, failure to obey a traffic control device, speeding, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Miera and drug possession. He is set to appear in court on December 2 for these charges.

Miera was wanted for two felony warrants before his arrest, one for violating his parole and failing to appear. His court date will be on January 4 for these incidents. He is currently lodged in the Woodbury County Jail.