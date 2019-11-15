Sioux City man arrested after driving drunk with kids in front seat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man is in jail after police say he drove drunk with his two children in the front seat.

According to court documents, a witness saw Darrin Blachnik, 28, of Sioux City, leave a liquor store Friday just after 2 a.m. with two children in the front seat who were not properly restrained. The witness called police and officers stopped the vehicle about six minutes later.

The police found Blachnik driving with two small children in the front seat not wearing seatbelts.

Police say that Blachnik had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. After consenting to a preliminary breath test, Blachnik reportedly blew a 0.181 blood alcohol concentration. A later test showed a BAC of 0.165.

Blachnik was charged with OWI 2nd and two counts of child endangerment. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $4,000.