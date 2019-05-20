Local News

Sioux City man arrested after demanding water at knifepoint

Authorities say man threatened two people with a knife on Saturday

Posted: May 20, 2019 11:00 AM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 11:09 AM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 34-year-old transient man was arrested on Saturday after authorities say he threatened two people with a knife during separate incidents.

According to court documents, Justin Miller approached a woman outside a gas station on the 1300 block of Pierce Street. Police say that Miller displayed a knife and demanded water before fleeing on foot.

Authorities say that Miller later threatened hospital staff at MercyOne with a knife. While there, a man he approached with the knife was able to fend him off with a chair.

Miller is currently charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He's being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $4,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 29. 

