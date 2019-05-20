Sioux City man arrested after demanding water at knifepoint

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 34-year-old transient man was arrested on Saturday after authorities say he threatened two people with a knife during separate incidents.

According to court documents, Justin Miller approached a woman outside a gas station on the 1300 block of Pierce Street. Police say that Miller displayed a knife and demanded water before fleeing on foot.

Authorities say that Miller later threatened hospital staff at MercyOne with a knife. While there, a man he approached with the knife was able to fend him off with a chair.

Miller is currently charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He's being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $4,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 29.