Sioux City man arrested after demanding water at knifepoint
Authorities say man threatened two people with a knife on Saturday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 34-year-old transient man was arrested on Saturday after authorities say he threatened two people with a knife during separate incidents.
According to court documents, Justin Miller approached a woman outside a gas station on the 1300 block of Pierce Street. Police say that Miller displayed a knife and demanded water before fleeing on foot.
Authorities say that Miller later threatened hospital staff at MercyOne with a knife. While there, a man he approached with the knife was able to fend him off with a chair.
Miller is currently charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He's being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $4,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 29.
