Sioux City man arrested after barricading self and children in bathroom, assaulting officers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested over the weekend after he barricaded himself and two children inside a bathroom and attacked officers.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of South John Street in Sioux City Saturday around 2:22 a.m. According to court documents, when officers arrived, Joshue Tafolla, 35, of Sioux City, engaged the officers before running back into the house, where he barricaded himself and his two children, ages 11 and 4-years-old, in the bathroom.

The documents said that Tafolla was believed to be heavily intoxicated on alcohol and methamphetamine while officers tried to negotiate with him when he started to scream at the officers.

Tafolla then started destroying the bathroom with the children still inside, and officers forced their way in. The children ran out, and Tafolla hit one officer over the head with a mirror and bit them on the right hand while also biting the other officer’s hand, according to the documents. Even after Tafolla was detained, he continued fighting with authorities, spitting and kicking officers.

The 11-year-old told authorities that Tafolla forced the child in front of him, saying the police were going to shoot and kill them.

One officer had cuts after being hit by the mirror and a cut on the hand from being bit. The other officer’s hand had swelling.

Tafolla was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment, three counts of assault on persons in persons in certain occupations and one count of interfering with official acts inflicting injury, all aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $10,000.