Sioux City man arrested after assaulting, threatening girlfriend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by pressing his forearm on her throat and threatened to break her jaw and kill her.

According to court documents, on December 26 around 8:00 p.m., Christopher Mathauer, 30, was at 4323 Fieldcrest Drive, Apartment 2D, where he was living with his girlfriend. The two got in an argument, leading Mathauer to push his girlfriend several times, ripped off her shirt, got on top of her, and pressed on her throat using his right forearm, causing her not to be able to breathe.

Mathauer then took her purse and keys and would not leave the apartment and told her that he was keeping all her stuff, so she could not call anyone or leave. The victim also claimed Mathauer threatened to break her jaw and kill her and told her that she would never see her kids again.

Mathauer was charged with domestic assault, aggravated harassment, and false imprisonment. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a bond of $7,500. His court date is on January 7, 2021.