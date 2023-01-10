SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A teen allegedly informed school staff of an incident that occurred involving a man asking her for inappropriate things. Officials say he offered her money and other items as payment.

According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, on January 4 Joey Alberts Navarrette, 38, of Sioux City, was allegedly traveling on West 19 Street at 8 a.m. when he passed a 16-year-old walking on the north side of the road.

The documents state that Alberts Navarrette turned around and stopped on Everett Street. He allegedly told the girl to get in his vehicle and grabbed her by the wrist.

The victim told police that she was scared and complied with his demands to get in the car, but she indicated that she didn’t want to.

Alberts Navarrette allegedly asked for “sexual things” in exchange for money and a cell phone. She told him no and he drove her to a nearby school where he then offered $50. She told him no and he allowed her to get out of the vehicle. The victim ran inside the school and sought help from the staff.

Alberts Navarrette was arrested the following day and held on a $5,000 bond. He was charged with one count of prostitution and he was issued a no-contact order.