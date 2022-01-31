SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested Sunday after assaulting a woman causing injuries.

According to court documents, Jamahl Lillard, 19, of Sioux City, was dropping off a child with their mother when he shoved her to the ground with the child in his arms.

Documents indicated he placed the child on the mother’s bed, then began punching the mother in the face causing cuts and abrasions that resulted in bleeding.

Lillard picked up a nearby space heater and threw it at the mother before leaving the residents, according to the documents.

Lillard was arrested on charges of domestic assault causing injury or mental illness and neglect of a dependent person. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.