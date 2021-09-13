Sioux City man arrested for robbery with hammer outside convenience store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Friday night after allegedly attempting to rob a person outside a convenience store.

According to court documents, Tyrin Sheridan, 25, approached the victim on foot outside the Pierce Street Kum & Go Friday just after 10 p.m. Sheridan asked the victim for $5 who said no.

Sheridan then pulled out a yellow hammer from his backpack and began threatening the victim, before walking toward them while swinging the hammer. The victim was able to escape into the store and call the police.

Sheridan left the area on foot and was later arrested at the 1400 block of Douglas Street.

Sheridan was charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and bail is set to $10,000.