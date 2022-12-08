SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to use a sock filled with rocks and a butter knife as weapons during an assault.

According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Darwin Hackman, 23, of Sioux City, had allegedly entered the vehicle of one of his past girlfriends at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The documents allege that later that day, Hackman entered the woman’s residence through an unlocked door and hit a man with a sock full of rocks while the man was at the residence showering.

After the confrontation with the man, Hackman allegedly began to chase the woman with a butter knife.

When officers arrived, the documents stated that Hackman was acting “very violent” and threatened officials. As they tried to take him into custody he resisted.

Hackman was charged with first and third-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault with a weapon, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond.