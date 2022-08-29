SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman who was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman told police his drug prices in an interview.

According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Victor Maldonado, 36, of Sioux City, was accused of assaulting a woman because she indicated that she wanted to leave his residence Monday around 1 a.m.

The documents stated that Maldonado allegedly grabbed the back of the woman’s neck and shoved her down before grabbing a hunting knife and holding the tip of it to the left side of her neck. He also allegedly told her to “sit her ass down” and that she “wasn’t going anywhere.”

The department obtained a search warrant for Maldonado’s residence where they found a container that had 141.2 grams of marijuana, many small bags of marijuana, and 16.78 grams of methamphetamine along with a digital scale, according to the documents.

During an interview with Maldonado, he told officials that he sold the meth for anywhere between $50 and $80, and the small bags of marijuana he would sell for $10 each, according to the documents.

Maldonado was charged with two counts of controlled substance violation, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, and one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $37,000 bond.